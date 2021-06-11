Dried Soup Market 2021-26: Global Industry Trends, Key Players and Growth – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dried Soup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global dried soup market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dried soup market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Dried soup is prepared by drying or dehydrating the ingredients, along with adding pre-gelatinized starch, sugar, guar and xantham gum, preservatives and flavoring agents. The most common method used in the manufacturing of dried soup is freeze-drying. This process minimizes the weight of the food product by removing the water content without affecting the nutritional value, thereby making its transportation and storage more efficient. In recent years, the demand for dried soup has increased as it is shelf-stable and can be stored without the need for refrigeration.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Dried Soup Market Trends:

The dried soup consists of grains, eggs, meat and vegetables and offers several health benefits, such as reducing the chances of infections and boosting energy levels. This, along with the evolving dietary preferences and hectic lifestyles of consumers, is encouraging them to adopt food products that are convenient to prepare. As a result, many food and beverage companies are offering ready-to-eat or instant soups as a quick meal or snack option. Also, as people are becoming more health-conscious, they are becoming more inclined toward organic dry soups that are prepared with fewer or no preservatives. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are launching international varieties, such as Thai curry and Korean spicy vegetable soups in Western countries, to attract and expand their consumer base. Some of the other factors propelling the growth of the market are innovative product packaging and expansion of organized distribution channels.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Associated British Foods plc

B&G Foods, Inc.

Baxters Food Group Limited

Campbell Soup Company

Shandong Subo Food Co., Ltd.

Anderson House Foods (Frontier Soups)

General Mills Inc.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

House Foods Group Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Kroger Co.

Nestlé SA

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

NK Hurst Company, Inc.

Unilever plc/NV

Premier Foods plc

Breakup by Product Type:

Dehydrated Dried Soup

Instant Dried Soup

Breakup by Type:

Vegetarian Soup

Non-Vegetarian Soup

Breakup by Preparation:

Regular

Organic

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Cups

Pouches

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Direct Sales

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

