Sugar Substitutes Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sugar Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sugar substitutes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global sugar substitutes market to reach a value of US$ 20.7 Billion by 2026. Sugar substitutes are chemical or plant-based substances that replicate the taste of sugar. They are non-nutritive, high-intensity sweeteners, which are utilized for sweetening or enhancing the flavor of different food products and beverages, such as jellies, candies, puddings, canned food, baked goods, dairy products, soft drinks and powdered drink mixes. They are around 200 times sweeter than sugar and can help in weight loss, promoting dental health and maintaining the blood sugar levels.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sugar-substitutes-market/requestsample

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and the increasing consumption of sugar-loaded products are resulting in the growing prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases across the globe. As a result, individuals are making healthier choices and gravitating towards low-calorie products, which in turn is strengthening the sugar substitutes market growth. Apart from this, as the consumption of sugar results in tooth decay since the bacteria present in dental plaque metabolize sugar and release acid that can damage the teeth enamel, the demand for sugar substitutes is escalating worldwide. This can also be accredited to the dental benefits offered by sugar substitutes like stevia and their assistance in hindering the formation of plaque. Further, prominent vendors operating in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are replacing conventional sweeteners with artificial sweeteners in a diverse range of products to introduce low-calorie product variants and expand their existing consumer base.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3tPPYTS

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill

Incorporated

PureCircle Limited

Roquette Frères S.A.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Flavors Holdings Inc.

Jk Sucralose Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

High-Intensity Sweeteners

Low-Intensity Sweeteners

High-Fructose Syrup

Breakup by Application:

Foods

Beverages

Health and Personal Care

Breakup by Origin:

Artificial

Natural

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-scada-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-virtual-reality-gaming-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-virtual-reality-gaming-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-gluten-free-oats-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-crane-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-crane-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-signal-generator-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05