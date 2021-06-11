June 2021 Report on Global Industrial Motors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Industrial Motors, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Motors industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Regal Beloit Corporation

Rockwell Automation

General Electric

ABB Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Emerson Electric Co

Siemens AG

WEG S.A

Nidec Motor Corporation

Teco Electric & Machinery Co Ltd

By Type:

Asynchronous AC Motors Overview and Price

Synchronous AC Motors

Brushed DC Motors

Brushless DC Motors

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metal

Water & waste water

Industrial Machinery

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Motors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Asynchronous AC Motors Overview and Price

1.2.2 Synchronous AC Motors

1.2.3 Brushed DC Motors

1.2.4 Brushless DC Motors

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Mining & Metal

1.3.4 Water & waste water

1.3.5 Industrial Machinery

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Industrial Motors Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Industrial Motors Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Industrial Motors Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Industrial Motors Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Industrial Motors Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Industrial Motors (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Industrial Motors Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Motors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Industrial Motors (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Industrial Motors Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Motors Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Industrial Motors (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Motors Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Motors Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Industrial Motors Market Analysis

3.1 United States Industrial Motors Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Industrial Motors Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Industrial Motors Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Industrial Motors Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Industrial Motors Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Industrial Motors Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Industrial Motors Market Analysis

5.1 China Industrial Motors Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Industrial Motors Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Industrial Motors Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Industrial Motors Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Industrial Motors Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Industrial Motors Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Motors Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Motors Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Motors Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Industrial Motors Market Analysis

8.1 India Industrial Motors Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Industrial Motors Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Industrial Motors Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Industrial Motors Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Industrial Motors Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Industrial Motors Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Industrial Motors Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Industrial Motors Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Industrial Motors Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Industrial Motors Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Regal Beloit Corporation

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Regal Beloit Corporation Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Regal Beloit Corporation Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.2 Rockwell Automation

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Rockwell Automation Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Rockwell Automation Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.3 General Electric

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 General Electric Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 General Electric Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.4 ABB Group

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 ABB Group Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 ABB Group Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.5 Mitsubishi Electric

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.6 Emerson Electric Co

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Emerson Electric Co Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Emerson Electric Co Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.7 Siemens AG

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Siemens AG Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Siemens AG Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.8 WEG S.A

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 WEG S.A Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 WEG S.A Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.9 Nidec Motor Corporation

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Nidec Motor Corporation Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Nidec Motor Corporation Industrial Motors Sales by Region

11.10 Teco Electric & Machinery Co Ltd

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Teco Electric & Machinery Co Ltd Industrial Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Teco Electric & Machinery Co Ltd Industrial Motors Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

….contiued

