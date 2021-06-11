Calcium Stearate Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Calcium Stearate Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global calcium stearate market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global calcium stearate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Calcium stearate (C36H70O4.Ca), also known as octadecanoic acid calcium salt, is a type of metallic stearate that has a high melting point of around 356-degree Fahrenheit. It is a non-toxic and non-irritating carboxylate of calcium, which is produced through the reaction of stearic acid and calcium salt. While it is available with 50% dispersion commercially in the liquid form, it is also available as a white colored powdery/waxy substance in the solid form. Besides this, calcium stearate is affordable and easy to manufacture with low toxicity, owing to which it is widely utilized in various industries across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Calcium Stearate Market Trends:

Calcium stearate is used in construction activities as a waterproofing agent and for preventing efflorescence. This, in confluence with the burgeoning construction industry on account of rapid urbanization, growing population and increasing infrastructural activities, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, calcium stearate is also utilized in the rubber processing industry as an anti-caking and scavenging agent to prevent coagulation of uncured rubber and release the final product from molds. In line with this, the escalating demand for rubber in the automobile industry is impelling the market growth. Calcium stearate is also employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preparing candies, spices and confectionary items. Additionally, it finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing supplements and oral drug formulations.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with some of the key player:

BELIKE Chemical Co. Ltd. FACI SPA Kali Chem Industries, Seoul Fine Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog Hallstar Company, Baerlocher GmbH Barium & Chemicals Inc. CellMark Inc. Hummel Croton Inc. Dover Chemical Corporation Ferro Corporation Allan Chemical Corporation Norac Additives Inc. PMC Biogenix and Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG.

Market Breakup by Grade:

Technical Grade Pharma Grade Food Grade

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Plastic and Rubber Industry Construction Industry Personal Care Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Pulp and Paper Industry Food and Beverage Industry Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

