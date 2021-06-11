Aerospace Insurance Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerospace Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aerospace insurance market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. Aerospace insurance is a type of coverage that is designed for airport operators and aviation service providers. The insurance provider generally levies a premium amount from aircraft’s owners at regular intervals based on the air traffic data, size of their operations and the number of airlines that utilize the airport services. Aerospace insurance plays a vital role in covering losses and protecting the aircraft business, passengers, pilots, crew, and cargo from damage caused by accidents, war or terrorist activities.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerospace-insurance-market/requestsample

Global Aerospace Insurance Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the aerospace insurance industry has witnessed growth on account of the rising passenger traffic, along with substantial investments in the construction of new airports, as well as renovation and expansion of existing airports. However, the market is currently being influenced by the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), owing to which governments of various countries are imposing complete lockdown, along with domestic and international travel restrictions. In line with this, airlines and aircraft lessors are encouraging governments to waive off insurance premiums so as to mitigate the negative impact of the disease. Aerospace insurance providers are also working with airlines to maintain coverage and other operations. Over the long term, the market is expected to witness a revival with significant improvements in services once the global situation resumes normal functioning.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3vNcjCZ

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Allianz SE

American International Group, Inc.

Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Marsh LLC, China Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Travers & Associates Aviation Insurance Agency LLC

Malayan Insurance Co. Inc. AXA Technology Services SAS

ING Bank N.V.

ING Bank N.V. Old Republic Aerospace

Hiscox Group

Wells Fargo & Company

Avion Insurance Agency Inc.

Market Breakup by Type:

Property and

Other types of insurance.

Market Breakup by Application:

Service Providers

Airport Operators

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America,

The Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports :

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800