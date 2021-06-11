Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global dermatology diagnostic devices market size reached a value of US$ 26.1 Billion in 2020. Dermatology diagnostic devices involve the use of numerous tools and machines that facilitate the early detection and identification of several skin disorders. Microscopes, cameras, dermatoscopes and imaging devices are increasingly employed for identifying numerous skin conditions, including acne, pigmentation, psoriasis, skin cancer and melanoma. These tools assist in performing a visual examination of the affected area in an attempt to diagnose the condition. They also play a pertinent role in specifying a treatment plan through microscopic observations of the concerned area of the skin.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of dermatological conditions among the masses. This can be attributed to the rising levels of pollutants in the air, along with the changing lifestyle preferences and the shifting dietary patterns of individuals. Coupled with the escalating concerns regarding skin health, this has impelled the demand for efficient dermatology diagnostic devices across the healthcare sector. Moreover, there has been a rising preference for non-invasive aesthetic procedures among the patients, which has provided a boost to the uptake of these devices. The market is further driven by a considerable rise in the geriatric population on the global level. Since they are more prone to develop dermal disorders, including skin cancer and melanoma, this has provided a boost to the uptake of these devices for accurate diagnosis of the medical condition. Furthermore, widespread adoption of technologically advanced dermatology diagnostic devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, innovative devices equipped with advanced skin imaging technologies, such as polarized-light imaging, terahertz imaging, q-space trajectory imaging (QTI), and optical coherence tomography (OCT), are increasingly being adopted by healthcare professionals for better diagnosis of complicated conditions with precise results. The launch of numerous compact dermatological diagnostic devices with easy-to-use features is also providing a thrust to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

