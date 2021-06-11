Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Outlook 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Computational Fluid Dynamics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market reached a value of US$ 1,930 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) is a branch of fluid mechanics that utilizes numerical methods and high-speed computers for analyzing fluid flow, heat transfer and other phenomena. It relies on applied physics, mathematics and computational software for visualizing the effect of a gas or liquid on an object. Besides this, it enables users to simulate the real-world performance of a product by digitally prototyping it and rectifying design problems before the start of the manufacturing process. As a result, CFD is extensively utilized in the aerospace, automotive, electronics and electrical, defense, and energy sectors across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computational-fluid-dynamics-market/requestsample

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Trends:

The market is currently witnessing strong growth on account of the increasing application of CFD in the aerospace and defense sectors. This can be accredited to the escalating demand for cost reduction, operational efficiency, compliance standards and resource management in the manufacturing value chain of the aerospace and defense industries. Apart from this, owing to the growing environmental concerns, governing agencies in numerous countries are implementing stringent policies on carbon emissions. They are also encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by offering subsidies since these vehicles can be operated by using electricity from renewable sources. In line with this, EV manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to create and introduce new designs and multi-versed vehicles that require advanced and efficient CFD software. Furthermore, market players are introducing advanced software that can represent a more accurate and realistic phenomenon in simulations. These advancements allow users to make more practical assessments regarding the design performance.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3wl4WTx

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Cloud-Based Model

On-Premises Model

Breakup by End-User:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Energy

Material and Chemical Processing

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hard-seltzer-market-2021-2026-global-industry-overview-sales-revenue-demand-and-forecast-2021-06-01-181971853

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sports-luggage-market-research-report-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flexible-electronics-market-outlook-2021-2026-size-share-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/military-electro-optical-and-infrared-systems-market-2021-2026-size-outlook-growth-rate-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-hand-sanitizer-market-report-2020-2025-size-share-outlook-key-players-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/italy-hand-sanitizer-market-2020-2025-industry-trends-outlook-key-players-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-aquafeed-market-2021-2026-outlook-share-size-growth-challenges-and-key-players-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-stylus-pen-market-2020-2025-share-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-stylus-pen-market-2020-2025-industry-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-electronic-toll-collection-market-2021-2026-share-growth-key-players-outlook-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01