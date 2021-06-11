Rechargeable Battery Market 2021-2026: Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, Challenges, and Key Players – IMARC Group

According to the latest rechargeable battery market report by IMARC Group, titled “Rechargeable Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rechargeable battery market reached a value of US$ 94.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global rechargeable battery market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A rechargeable battery is a sustainable replacement for the one-time use battery containing active materials that can be regenerated by charging. It produces electricity through an electrochemical reaction consisting of an anode, cathode and electrolyte. Rechargeable batteries are not only compact in size and are cost-efficient but also offer maximum runtime and long service life. Also known as secondary batteries, lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal-hydride and lithium-ion are some of the most commonly used rechargeable batteries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Rechargeable Battery Industry Trends:

An increase in the demand for portable electronic devices on a global level is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Smartphones, tablets, and laptops, along with various wearable and related smart devices, have become an indispensable part of the lives of the majority of the population, which is bolstering the sales of rechargeable batteries. Furthermore, growing environmental consciousness has augmented the demand for EVs, which in turn, is propelling the sales of mid- to large-sized rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Rechargeable battery market competitors are constantly focusing on the development of innovative variants with enhanced charging efficiency. For instance, the introduction of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), an advanced lead-acid battery, is gaining widespread popularity in the automotive sector as it is resistant to vibrations, has minimal acid leakage and offers superior overall performance. Other factors, including innovations in the field of material sciences, are further expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

LG Chem Ltd.

Saft Batteries

Samsung SDI

Panasonic Corporation

Apple Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Enfucell Oy

Ultralife Corporation

Cryopak

Blue Spark Technology

NEC Energy Solutions

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead-Acid Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

NiMH Batteries

NiCd Batteries

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

150 – 1000 mAh

1300 – 2700 mAh

3000 – 4000 mAh

4000 – 6000 mAh

6000 – 10000 mAh

More than 10000 mAh

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Automobile Applications

Defence

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

