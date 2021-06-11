Rechargeable Battery Market 2021-2026: Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, Challenges, and Key Players – IMARC Group

According to the latest rechargeable battery market report by IMARC Group, titled “Rechargeable Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rechargeable battery market reached a value of US$ 94.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global rechargeable battery market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A rechargeable battery is a sustainable replacement for the one-time use battery containing active materials that can be regenerated by charging. It produces electricity through an electrochemical reaction consisting of an anode, cathode and electrolyte. Rechargeable batteries are not only compact in size and are cost-efficient but also offer maximum runtime and long service life. Also known as secondary batteries, lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal-hydride and lithium-ion are some of the most commonly used rechargeable batteries.
Global Rechargeable Battery Industry Trends:
An increase in the demand for portable electronic devices on a global level is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Smartphones, tablets, and laptops, along with various wearable and related smart devices, have become an indispensable part of the lives of the majority of the population, which is bolstering the sales of rechargeable batteries. Furthermore, growing environmental consciousness has augmented the demand for EVs, which in turn, is propelling the sales of mid- to large-sized rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Rechargeable battery market competitors are constantly focusing on the development of innovative variants with enhanced charging efficiency. For instance, the introduction of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), an advanced lead-acid battery, is gaining widespread popularity in the automotive sector as it is resistant to vibrations, has minimal acid leakage and offers superior overall performance. Other factors, including innovations in the field of material sciences, are further expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
- East Penn Manufacturing Co.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- Johnson Controls
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Saft Batteries
- Samsung SDI
- Panasonic Corporation
- Apple Inc.
- STMicroelectronics
- Enfucell Oy
- Ultralife Corporation
- Cryopak
- Blue Spark Technology
- NEC Energy Solutions
Breakup by Battery Type:
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Li-ion Batteries
- NiMH Batteries
- NiCd Batteries
- Others
Breakup by Capacity:
- 150 – 1000 mAh
- 1300 – 2700 mAh
- 3000 – 4000 mAh
- 4000 – 6000 mAh
- 6000 – 10000 mAh
- More than 10000 mAh
Breakup by Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Applications
- Automobile Applications
- Defence
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
