Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market reached a value of US$ 4,172 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026. Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are therapeutic equipment used for performing several cosmetic procedures to treat the skin through non-invasive or minimally invasive technologies. These devices help in achieving results with less downtime, more efficacy and a higher level of safety.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Trends:

The rising consciousness about physical appearances has encouraged individuals to undergo medical and cosmetic procedures to enhance and beautify their looks and treat skin defects. This, along with the growing geriatric population, has increased the demand for aesthetic lasers and energy devices and procedures across the globe. With increased awareness about aesthetic medicine, the leading pharmaceutical companies are making significant advancements and developments for offering safer, faster and less invasive surgical treatments. Moreover, the growing consumer expenditure capacities, along with the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in the field of dermatology, are further anticipated to provide a positive thrust to the industry growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allergan Plc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera Palomar Medical Technologies

Cynosure Inc.

Fosun International Ltd.

Fotona Inc.

Lutronic Inc.

Sciton Inc.

Break by Product Type:

Laser Resurfacing Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

Others

Market Break by Application:

Hair Removal

Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Body Shaping and Skin Tightening

Others

Market Break by Technology:

Laser Based Technology

Light Based Technology

Energy Based Technology

Market Break by End-Users:

Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

