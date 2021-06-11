June 2021 Report on Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2027

The Global market for GPS Tracking Devices is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of GPS Tracking Devices, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the GPS Tracking Devices industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Laipac Technology, Inc
Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd
Calamp Corp
Calamp Corporation
Orbocomm Inc
Sierra Wireless Inc
Spy tech, Inc
Tomtom International Bv
Verizon Wireless
Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd
Atrack Technology Inc
By Type:
Covert GPS Trackers
Standalone Tracker
Advance Tracker
Others
By Application:
Automotive and aerospace
Healthcare
Transportation
Retail
Government and defense
Industrial
hospital
Education
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 GPS Tracking Devices Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Covert GPS Trackers
1.2.2 Standalone Tracker
1.2.3 Advance Tracker
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive and aerospace
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Government and defense
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 hospital
1.3.8 Education
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States GPS Tracking Devices Market Analysis
3.1 United States GPS Tracking Devices Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market Analysis
4.1 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
…….Continued
