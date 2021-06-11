Precision Agriculture Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled “Precision Agriculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global precision agriculture market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Precision agriculture, also known as satellite agriculture, refers to one of the most popular innovations in modern farming. It is the concept of managing accurate variabilities in the farm which helps in producing more output with less agricultural inputs, thereby minimizing the production cost. Precision agriculture relies on specialized equipment, software and IT services so as to provide a real-time data about the condition of soil, ambient air and crops, as well as other important information like local weather predictions and labour costs. This data is used by the farmers to know about the precise planting times, crop rotation and harvesting time.

Market Trends:

Nowadays, farmers are increasingly depending on smartphones, internet, WiFi, Zigbe and low-power wide-area (LPWA) for their day-to-day farming activities. These technologies assist in efficiently planning and executing several operations, such as planting, purchasing, harvesting and inventory control, with zero negligence and errors. Moreover, these help in spreading awareness amongst small as well as large farmers about the latest developments in the industry. This acts as one of the major factors which has led to a rise in the demand for precision agriculture across the globe. Further, agriculture development authorities as well as state-owned enterprises are cooperating together with agro-processing organizations, and food and beverage manufacturers in order to promote the growth of sustainable agricultural activities. This aims at enhancing the productivity, food security and efficiency of agricultural process, in turn, proliferating the demand for precision agriculture.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Technology, Type, Component and Application.

Breakup by Technology:

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)/Global Positioning System (GPS)

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Others

Breakup by Type:

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Farm Management Systems

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Mapping

Soil Monitoring

Precision Irrigation

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

