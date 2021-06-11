Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share, Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. A robotic vacuum cleaner, also known as robovac, refers to an advanced vacuum cleaning device which is furnished with intelligent software to clean tiles, carpets and hardwood floors with minimal or no human intervention. It employs cameras and sensors that assist in cleaning corners and averting it from colliding with other objects or falling from a height. In comparison with conventional vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuum cleaners are compact, produce less noise and complete chores in relatively lesser time. As a result, their demand is increasing in both the commercial and residential sectors across the globe.

Market Trends:

On account of changing lifestyles, long working hours and the increasing number of working women, a rise in the demand for robotic vacuum cleaner has been witnessed, especially in the residential sector. This can also be accredited to the inflating income levels and a consequent increase in the purchasing power of consumers. Apart from this, the rising awareness among consumers about health, hygiene and cleanliness is boosting the overall sales of these cleaners around the world. Further, with the burgeoning preference for smart as well as innovative electrical appliances, manufacturers are financing research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced cleaners. They are also launching user-friendly and affordable variants to expand their businesses, particularly in developing economies.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Type of Charging, Distribution Channel, Application and End-User.

Market Breakup by Type:

Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner

Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Market Breakup by Type of Charging:

Manual Charging

Automatic Charging

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional/Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Market Breakup by Application:

Vacuum Cleaning Only

Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping

Market Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Offices

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

