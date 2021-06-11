Student Information System Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Student Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Student Information System Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A student information system (SIS) stands for a web-based application designed to track information related to students, teachers, parents, and the administrative staff of educational institutes. It allows the authorities to record student-related data, including attendance, examination results, and overall performance levels, through several analytical tools. Furthermore, SIS also helps in improving the efficiency of the management by automating manual processes, facilitating communication between multiple divisions, reducing the time spent on maintaining records, providing integrated resource location for the users, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The expanding education sector, coupled with the increasing penetration of digitalization trends, is primarily driving the market for SIS. Furthermore, numerous educational institutions are focusing on enhancing the quality of education as well as establishing efficient communication among students, parents, faculties, authorities, etc., thereby propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising integration of SIS with cloud- and artificial intelligence (AI)- based software is also augmenting the market. Apart from this, the increasing investments in the education sector by both government and non-government organizations (NGOs) are expected to further drive the global market for SIS in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Arth Infosoft

Campus Management Corporation

ComSpec International

Ellucian

Foradian

Illuminate Education

Jenzabar

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Skyward

Tribal Group

Unit4

Workday Inc

Student Information System Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Component, Deployment Type, and End-User.

Market Breakup by Component:

Solution

Enrollment

Academics

Financial Aid

Billing

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Market Breakup by End-User:

K-12

Higher Education

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

