Liquid Detergent Market 2021: Industry Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2026

IMARC Group’s latest market research report, titled “Liquid Detergent Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global liquid detergent market reached a value of US$ 28.7 Billion in 2020. Liquid detergent refers to a cleaning agent that is used for washing clothes, automobiles and utensils as well as in laboratories for removing trace metal residues. Liquid detergents do not accumulate in fabrics, are pre-dissolved and have strong cleaning capability to pre-treat food, grease and oil stains. With growing concerns about hygiene and cleanliness, their demand is rising across the globe. Along with this, the increasing prominence of the e-commerce industry has escalated their sales, especially among the working consumers, due to their easy accessibility and convenience.

Market Trends:

Manufacturers are expanding their product lines by including a varied range of liquid detergents with different fragrances to reach a broader consumer base and increase profitability. Apart from this, they are also focusing on developing innovative packaging designs such as stand-up pouches with carry handle and integrated tap dispenser, and rigid bottles with measuring cap. Moreover, rising environmental concerns have prompted them to introduce organic variants which do not contain harsh chemicals or raw materials such as chlorine, phosphates, petrochemicals, animal by-products, perfumes, gluten, dyes and allergens. These products are made from sustainable, plant-derived ingredients which also enhance their softening properties, lessen crumples and prevent fading of color. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global liquid detergent market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on product types, the market has been segmented as organic and inorganic liquid detergents. Currently, inorganic liquid detergents dominate the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of end uses, the market has been segregated into the residential and commercial sectors. Liquid detergents are mostly used at homes to wash clothes and utensils while in the commercial sector they are utilized to clean cars, laboratory equipment, etc.

The market has been classified based on distribution channels into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, online, and others. Currently, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the biggest distribution channel.

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position, accounting for the majority of the market share. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the global liquid detergent industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Henkel, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight and Unilever.

