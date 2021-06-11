Global Induction Motor Market Research Report and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Induction Motor Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global induction motor market reached a value of US$ 17.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global induction motor market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Induction motors, also called asynchronous motors, are alternating current (AC) motors in which the torque is generated by the reaction between the current and a varying magnetic field. They have a simple and rugged structure, require minimum and low-cost maintenance, and offer high dependability and proficiency. Induction motors have two parts – a stator and a rotor. Magnetic effects of currents generated by both these components help in producing the force that is required for creating a rotation in the motor. As compared to synchronous and direct current (DC) motors, induction motors offer various advantages, which include ease of operation in different environmental conditions, high starting torque, speed variation, and durability.

Global Induction Motor Market Trends:

Induction motors are primarily used for industrial purposes, which require steady state performance and good dynamics over a wide range of speeds. However, the speed variation causes the problem of real time flux estimation. In order to overcome this problem, market players have been investing in the introduction of sensorless control schemes for induction motors. Besides this, there has been a significant rise in environmental concerns, which has escalated the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe. This has positively influenced the demand for induction motors as they are considered suitable for different driving cycles, high power density, wide operating speed, high starting torque and improved power factor necessary for the proper functioning of EVs.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as single phase induction motor and three phase induction motor.

Based on the end use, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial sector currently represents the largest segment.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the induction motor market players being ABB, Ametek, Emerson Electric, Siemens, WEG, Baldor Electric, Brook Crompton, Danaher Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings and Regal Beloit.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

