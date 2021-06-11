Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market reached a value of US$ 2.97 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the PCB market in India is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A PCB is an electrical circuit that is used as the base in most electronics and aids in connecting electronic and electrical components without the use of wires. It is used to physically support and wire the surface-mounted and socketed components in numerous electronics. These copper-laminated boards are usually made from fiberglass, composite epoxy or other composite materials. Whereas simple electronics comprise a single layer of PCBs, complex and sophisticated hardware requires multiple layers, which can go up to twelve. PCBs are widely utilized across numerous industries for diverse applications, which include computers, television sets, mobile phones, digital cameras, tablets, gaming consoles, medical devices, LED lighting and several industrial machines.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the thriving consumer electronics industry in the country, which is anticipated to exhibit double-digit growth over the next few years. Facilitated by rapid urbanization, improving living standards and the increasing purchasing power of the majority of the population, the sales of computers, mobiles and tablets are escalating in India, which employ PCBs as an indispensable component. This is further supported by favorable initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to provide a thrust to domestic consumer electronics manufacturing units. Several Initiatives, including ‘Make in India,’ ‘Digital India’ and the National Policy on Electronics, have contributed to a significant rise in the demand for PCBs from domestic manufacturers. Apart from this, the rising trend of miniaturization of devices is also spurring the market growth. Manufacturers are shrinking the sizes of semiconductor devices not only to reduce the size of electronics and make them aesthetically pleasing but also to enhance their overall efficiency. This, in confluence with the advent of numerous advancements in the manufacturing process of PCBs, is providing an impetus to the market growth. The growing adoption of digitization and modernization in the medical field is also expected to influence the demand for PCBs in the coming years, thus creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AT&S

Epitome Components Ltd.

Shogini Technoarts

Cipsa Tech India

Nano Electrotech Pvt Ltd

PCB Power Ltd

Sulakshana Circuits Ltd

Vintek Circuit India Pvt Ltd

Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd

Meena Circuit Pvt Ltd

India Circuit Ltd (Garg Electronics)

Breakup by Product Type:

Rigid 1-2 Sided

Standard Multilayer

Flexible Circuits

HDI/ Microvia/Build-Up

Rigid Flex

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Industrial Electronics

Computers

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Medical Instrumentation

Others

Breakup by Layer:

Single-Sided

Double-Sided

Multi-Layer

Breakup by Segment:

Rigid PCBs

Flexible PCBs

Breakup by PCB Laminate Type:

FR-4

Polyamide

CEM-1

Paper

Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Type:

Bare PCBs

Populated PCBs

Breakup by Region:

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujarat

Other States

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

