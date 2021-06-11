India Milkshake Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Milkshake Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian milkshake market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2021-2026. A milkshake is a cold and sweet beverage made from milk, flavoring syrup, ice cream, and other sweeteners. It can be blended in various flavors, such as butterscotch, chocolate, caramel, fruit, vanilla, and strawberry. There are different types of milk that are used in milkshakes including coconut, almond, and soy milk. Milkshake contains calcium, proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fiber, sugar, and minerals. These nutrients aid in strengthening bones and muscles, regulating body temperature, providing instant energy, and boosting immunity.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-milkshake-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The milkshake market in India is majorly being driven by rapid urbanization and growing young population. The sedentary lifestyle of consumers has further fueled the demand for ready-to-drink milkshakes in convenient packaging solutions, such as resealable plastic bottles and tetra packs. Additionally, improving spending capacities of consumers for premium products is acting as another growth-inducing factor. There has been a dietary shift from carbonated to healthier beverages amongst health-conscious consumers, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3vk5zNd
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- CavinKare
- Mother Dairy
- GCMMF
- KMF
- Hershey
Breakup by Flavour:
- Vanilla
- Strawberry
- Chocolate
- Banana
- Others
Breakup by Packaging:
- Bottles
- Pouches
- Cartons
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarket and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Milk Parlours
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by State:
- Karnataka
- Maharashtra
- Tamil Nadu
- Delhi
- Gujarat
- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- West Bengal
- Kerala
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Bihar
- Orissa
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/personal-care-electrical-appliances-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-size-share-growth-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pharmacy-benefit-management-market-report-2021-2026-industry-growth-size-share-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/plant-based-seafood-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-size-share-growth-top-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-uht-milk-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/diaper-market-in-india-research-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02https://bisouv.com/