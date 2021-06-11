India Milkshake Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Milkshake Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian milkshake market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2021-2026. A milkshake is a cold and sweet beverage made from milk, flavoring syrup, ice cream, and other sweeteners. It can be blended in various flavors, such as butterscotch, chocolate, caramel, fruit, vanilla, and strawberry. There are different types of milk that are used in milkshakes including coconut, almond, and soy milk. Milkshake contains calcium, proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fiber, sugar, and minerals. These nutrients aid in strengthening bones and muscles, regulating body temperature, providing instant energy, and boosting immunity.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-milkshake-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The milkshake market in India is majorly being driven by rapid urbanization and growing young population. The sedentary lifestyle of consumers has further fueled the demand for ready-to-drink milkshakes in convenient packaging solutions, such as resealable plastic bottles and tetra packs. Additionally, improving spending capacities of consumers for premium products is acting as another growth-inducing factor. There has been a dietary shift from carbonated to healthier beverages amongst health-conscious consumers, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3vk5zNd

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

CavinKare

Mother Dairy

GCMMF

KMF

Hershey

Breakup by Flavour:

Vanilla

Strawberry

Chocolate

Banana

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Bottles

Pouches

Cartons

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Milk Parlours

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by State:

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Kerala

Haryana

Punjab

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Orissa

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/personal-care-electrical-appliances-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-size-share-growth-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pharmacy-benefit-management-market-report-2021-2026-industry-growth-size-share-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/plant-based-seafood-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-size-share-growth-top-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-uht-milk-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/diaper-market-in-india-research-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02