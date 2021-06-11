Diabetic Food Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Demand – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Diabetic Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global diabetic food market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global diabetic food market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Diabetes is a metabolic condition in which the patient’s blood glucose levels increase due to inadequate insulin production or inappropriate response to insulin. It nearly doubles the risk of heart diseases and heightens the chances of developing mental health disorders such as depression. To prevent or control this condition, patients across the globe are opting for a diabetic diet, a healthy-eating plan consisting of rich nutrients, and low fats and calories. It generally includes baked sweet potatoes, fruits and vegetables, nuts, fishes, low-fat dairy products, and whole grains such as oatmeal, millet and brown rice. Nowadays, several companies are offering products which have been clinically tested for diabetics, such as snacks, sugar-free pre-mix drinks, and sugar substitutes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Diabetic Food Market Trends:

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 425 million people across the globe had been diagnosed with diabetes in 2017. Studies from different parts of the world have established that a diabetic diet, combined with physical activity and lifestyle modification, helps in preventing or delaying the onset of diabetes as well as aids in managing the condition. Further, rising awareness about diabetes and the preventive measures that can be taken against it have encouraged the demand for diabetic food. Moreover, there has been an increase in investments being made by the leading players in research and development (R&D) to manufacture food products with reduced sugar content. For instance, Mondelez International, an American multinational confectionery, food, and beverage company, is funding the Research, Development & Quality (RDQ) network to create a wide range of diabetic food products without compromising on their taste and quality.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Confectionery Products

Beverages

Snacks

Spreads

Others

Breakup by End Consumers:

Childrens

Adults

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

