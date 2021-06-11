June 2021 Report on Global Logistics Picking Robots Market Research Report 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Logistics Picking Robots, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Logistics Picking Robots industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Vecna

Daifuku

CIM Corp

Adept Technology

Bastian

KUKA(Swisslog)

Fetch Robotics

Vanderlande

IAM Robotics

Wuxi A-carrier

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Dematic

KunMing Shipbuilding Equipment Co.,LTD

Hitachi

Grey Orange

Knapp

Grenzebach

Amazon Robotics

Geek+

By Type:

Full-automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application:

Logistics Picking

Logistics Handling

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Logistics Picking Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Full-automatic

1.2.2 Semi-automatic

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Logistics Picking

1.3.2 Logistics Handling

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Logistics Picking Robots Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Logistics Picking Robots Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Logistics Picking Robots (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Logistics Picking Robots Market Analysis

3.1 United States Logistics Picking Robots Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Logistics Picking Robots Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Logistics Picking Robots Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Logistics Picking Robots Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Logistics Picking Robots Market Analysis

5.1 China Logistics Picking Robots Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Logistics Picking Robots Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Logistics Picking Robots Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Logistics Picking Robots Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Logistics Picking Robots Consumption and Value Analysis

….contiued

