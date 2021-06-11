Global E-Cigs Market 2021 Competitive Growth & Development Analysis of Key Industry Companies – Juul Labs Inc, Relx Technology, Fontem Ventures, Vype Uk, Salt Labs, International Vapor Group

“

The global E-Cigs market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the E-Cigs market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the E-Cigs market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive market research report on the E-Cigs market.

Post-COVID E-Cigs Market Condition

Just like all the markets in the world, the E-Cigs market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the E-Cigs market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the E-Cigs market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the latest market research report on the E-Cigs market.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the E-Cigs market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the E-Cigs market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the research report will give you with the most accurate information.

Top Market Companies covered in this Research Report:

Juul Labs Inc, Relx Technology, Fontem Ventures, Vype Uk, Salt Labs, International Vapor Group

Market Segmentation

There are multiple segments in the global E-Cigs market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the E-Cigs market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the E-Cigs’s various market segments.

This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Disposable E-Cigs, Rechargeable E-Cigs

Market Segmentation by Key Applications:

Supermarket, Specialty Store

Market Regions

The global E-Cigs market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the E-Cigs market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the E-Cigs market and its facts and figures.

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Venezuela

• Ecuador

• Puerto Rico

• Peru

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• South Asia

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Myanmar

• Singapore

• East Asia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Algeria

• Morocoo

• South Africa

• Oceania

• Australia

• New Zealand

FAQ’s covered in the Research Report are as follows:

What are the growth opportunities in the global E-Cigs market?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth in the long run?

What are the new and emerging opportunities in the E-Cigs market?

What are the upcoming challenges in the E-Cigs market?

Who are the main stakeholders in the E-Cigs market?

What emerging trends are responsible for the consistent market growth?

What will be the key business strategies to sustain growth in the E-Cigs market?

How will the E-Cigs market look like after CO-VID 19 Condition?

Key Reasons to Purchase this Research Report

To have insightful knowledge of the E-Cigs market on the international and regional levels.

To know what the competitive landscape of the E-Cigs market looks like.

To know of all the risks and opportunities in the market based on which decisions can be made.

To know who all the key players are in the market and the kind of influence they hold on each segment.

To know about all the products and services and upcoming innovations in the E-Cigs market.

To understand how the market is emerging from the COVID-19 crises and global recession.

To study the impact government and COVID-19 policies can have on the market.

To know how an ideal market research report should look like and the information it should provide.

Main Chapters From The Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Cigs Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Cigs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Disposable E-Cigs

1.4.3 Rechargeable E-Cigs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Cigs Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Specialty Store

1.5.4 Online Store

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global E-Cigs Market

1.8.1 Global E-Cigs Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-Cigs Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global E-Cigs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global E-Cigs Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers E-Cigs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global E-Cigs Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global E-Cigs Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America E-Cigs Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe E-Cigs Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East E-Cigs Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa E-Cigs Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania E-Cigs Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America E-Cigs Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World E-Cigs Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World E-Cigs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World E-Cigs Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World E-Cigs Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global E-Cigs Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global E-Cigs Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global E-Cigs Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global E-Cigs Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global E-Cigs Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-Cigs Business

16.1 Juul Labs Inc

16.1.1 Juul Labs Inc Company Profile

16.1.2 Juul Labs Inc E-Cigs Product Specification

16.1.3 Juul Labs Inc E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 RELX Technology

16.2.1 RELX Technology Company Profile

16.2.2 RELX Technology E-Cigs Product Specification

16.2.3 RELX Technology E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Fontem Ventures

16.3.1 Fontem Ventures Company Profile

16.3.2 Fontem Ventures E-Cigs Product Specification

16.3.3 Fontem Ventures E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Vype UK

16.4.1 Vype UK Company Profile

16.4.2 Vype UK E-Cigs Product Specification

16.4.3 Vype UK E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 SALT LABS

16.5.1 SALT LABS Company Profile

16.5.2 SALT LABS E-Cigs Product Specification

16.5.3 SALT LABS E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 International Vapor Group

16.6.1 International Vapor Group Company Profile

16.6.2 International Vapor Group E-Cigs Product Specification

16.6.3 International Vapor Group E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Halo

16.7.1 Halo Company Profile

16.7.2 Halo E-Cigs Product Specification

16.7.3 Halo E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Philip Morris International

16.8.1 Philip Morris International Company Profile

16.8.2 Philip Morris International E-Cigs Product Specification

16.8.3 Philip Morris International E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Gippro

16.9.1 Gippro Company Profile

16.9.2 Gippro E-Cigs Product Specification

16.9.3 Gippro E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 JTI

16.10.1 JTI Company Profile

16.10.2 JTI E-Cigs Product Specification

16.10.3 JTI E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Ezee Go

16.11.1 Ezee Go Company Profile

16.11.2 Ezee Go E-Cigs Product Specification

16.11.3 Ezee Go E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 V2

16.12.1 V2 Company Profile

16.12.2 V2 E-Cigs Product Specification

16.12.3 V2 E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 EPuffer

16.13.1 EPuffer Company Profile

16.13.2 EPuffer E-Cigs Product Specification

16.13.3 EPuffer E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 BLVK Unicorn

16.14.1 BLVK Unicorn Company Profile

16.14.2 BLVK Unicorn E-Cigs Product Specification

16.14.3 BLVK Unicorn E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 Official VGOD

16.15.1 Official VGOD Company Profile

16.15.2 Official VGOD E-Cigs Product Specification

16.15.3 Official VGOD E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.16 MOJOUS

16.16.1 MOJOUS Company Profile

16.16.2 MOJOUS E-Cigs Product Specification

16.16.3 MOJOUS E-Cigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

17 E-Cigs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17.1 E-Cigs Key Raw Materials Analysis

17.1.1 Key Raw Materials

17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of E-Cigs

17.4 E-Cigs Industrial Chain Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

18.1 Marketing Channel

18.2 E-Cigs Distributors List

18.3 E-Cigs Customers

19 Market Dynamics

19.1 Market Trends

19.2 Opportunities and Drivers

19.3 Challenges

19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

20 Production and Supply Forecast

20.1 Global Forecasted Production of E-Cigs (2022-2027)

20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-Cigs (2022-2027)

20.3 Global Forecasted Price of E-Cigs (2016-2027)

20.4 Global Forecasted Production of E-Cigs by Region (2022-2027)

20.4.1 North America E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.2 East Asia E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.3 Europe E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.4 South Asia E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.5 Southeast Asia E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.6 Middle East E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.7 Africa E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.8 Oceania E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.9 South America E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.10 Rest of the World E-Cigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Application (2022-2027)

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Countriy

21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of E-Cigs by Country

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

23.1 Methodology/Research Approach

23.1.1 Research Programs/Design

23.1.2 Market Size Estimation

23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

23.2 Data Source

23.2.1 Secondary Sources

23.2.2 Primary Sources

23.3 Disclaimer

