June 2021 Report on Global Electric Charging Points Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Electric Charging Points, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Electric Charging Points industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

AddEnergie

Evatran Group (Plugless)

Plugin Now (Bosch Group)

POD Point

Delphi Automotive

AeroVironment

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

By Type:

AC (alternating current) Charger

DC (direct current) Charger

Wireless Chargers

By Application:

Residential Segment

Commercial Segment

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Electric Charging Points Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 AC (alternating current) Charger

1.2.2 DC (direct current) Charger

1.2.3 Wireless Chargers

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential Segment

1.3.2 Commercial Segment

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Electric Charging Points Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Electric Charging Points Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Electric Charging Points Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Electric Charging Points Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Electric Charging Points Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Electric Charging Points (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Electric Charging Points Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Electric Charging Points Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Electric Charging Points (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Electric Charging Points Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Electric Charging Points Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Electric Charging Points (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Charging Points Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Electric Charging Points Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Electric Charging Points Market Analysis

3.1 United States Electric Charging Points Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Electric Charging Points Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Electric Charging Points Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Electric Charging Points Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Electric Charging Points Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Electric Charging Points Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Electric Charging Points Market Analysis

5.1 China Electric Charging Points Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Electric Charging Points Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Electric Charging Points Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Electric Charging Points Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Electric Charging Points Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Electric Charging Points Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Electric Charging Points Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Electric Charging Points Consumption and Value Analysis

….contiued

