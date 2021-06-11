Solar Microinverter Market Forecast 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Analysis – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar Microinverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global solar microinverter market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global solar microinverter market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026. Solar microinverters are electronic devices that are utilized in photovoltaic (PV) cells for altering the waveform of the current. They are safe, reliable, cost-effective and assist in reducing the risk of fire, producing more electricity, dissipating significantly less heat, operating without noise and offering immense design flexibility. Besides this, they can also maintain a consistent flow of energy and maximize the power from solar panels by using the Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology. Solar microinverters provide several technical advantages as compared to their conventional counterparts, such as string and solar inverters.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-microinverter-market/requestsample

Global Solar Microinverter Market Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization, rising population, growing environmental concerns and the increasing consumption of power, government authorities of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage the use of renewable energy. This represents one of the major factors that is impelling the solar microinverter market growth. Moreover, these authorities are incorporating solar power into their electrical grids to provide an alternative to conventional energy sources and minimize their dependence on imported fuels. Furthermore, the substantial reduction in the prices of microinverters, in confluence with the rising utilization of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), is also propelling the market growth. BIPV is the integration of PV power generators into the building envelope materials that act as an ancillary or principal source of electrical power. Apart from this, some of the leading vendors in the industry are increasing their budget to introduce product innovations. For instance, Tesla, Inc. launched the Solar Roof V3 that comprises the power wall battery, which turns sunlight into electricity. It is made using tempered glass tiles and stands stronger than non-solar tiles and regular plate glass.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hyXjoA

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

Chilicon Power, LLC

Enphase Energy Inc.

Altenergy Power System Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Siemens AG

Delta Energy Systems (Germany) GmbH

Alencon Systems LLC

ReneSola Ltd.

Omnik New Energy Co. Ltd.

EnluxSolar Co. Ltd.

Sungrow Deutschland GmbH

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Breakup by Connectivity:

Standalone

On-Grid

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Communication Channel:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Type:

Single Phase

Three Phase

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/online-food-delivery-packaging-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cochlear-implants-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electric-lawn-mower-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/facility-management-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/endovascular-aneurysm-repair-evar-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-frozen-seafood-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-exercise-bike-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-power-inverter-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-online-food-delivery-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-laminated-flooring-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02