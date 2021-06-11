Soy Food Market 2021-26: Global Industry Growth, Size, Key Drivers and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global soy food market reached a value of US$ 42.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global soy food market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Soybean is one of the basic ingredients used in the preparation of traditional Asian food. In western countries, it is primarily utilized for the production of surrogate food products, such as tofu, soymilk, miso and soy flour. It incorporates two types of healthy fat, namely omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids and is also an optimal source of iron, vitamin D, insoluble fiber, copper, manganese, folate, calcium, zinc, phosphorus and magnesium. On account of its nutritional profile, soy consumption offers a range of health benefits, such as reducing menopausal symptoms, increasing bone density, lowering blood cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. Soy food products are generally divided into unfermented and fermented categories. Wherein, fermented soy items include natto, tempeh, soy sauce and miso, whereas, unfermented products include soy cheese, soymilk, edamame, and matured and boiled soybeans.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Soy Food Market Trends:

Over the past few years, consumers have started shifting toward plant-based diets, on account of the rising awareness regarding the preservation of the environment, and protection of animals. This shift has led to an increase in the production of soy across the globe. For instance, in Africa, the cultivation of soybeans is being promoted to decrease the dependence upon imports. Besides, several authorities are conducting intensive R&D and framing appropriate policies to ensure that the improvements made in soybeans production technology can meet future demands. Moreover, a significant rise in investments is also driving the soy food industry. For example, in May 2019, the soy- and plant-based products manufacturer, Keystone Natural Holdings acquired WestSoy, the meat replacement business of the US-based food company Hain Celestial, to expand its portfolio of innovative products.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Blue Diamond Growers

Dean Foods

Earth’s Own Food Company

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods Group

Harvest Innovations

House Foods America Holding

Archer Daniels Midland

Miracle Soybean Food International Corp

Cargill

Nordic Soya Oy

Victoria Group

Hain Celestial

Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd

Breakup by Product Type:

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Soy Milk

Soy Oil

Tofu

Others

Breakup by Category:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Bakery and Confectionary

Functional Foods

Infant Nutrition

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

