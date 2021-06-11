Soy Food Market 2021-26: Global Industry Growth, Size, Key Drivers and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global soy food market reached a value of US$ 42.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global soy food market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Soybean is one of the basic ingredients used in the preparation of traditional Asian food. In western countries, it is primarily utilized for the production of surrogate food products, such as tofu, soymilk, miso and soy flour. It incorporates two types of healthy fat, namely omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids and is also an optimal source of iron, vitamin D, insoluble fiber, copper, manganese, folate, calcium, zinc, phosphorus and magnesium. On account of its nutritional profile, soy consumption offers a range of health benefits, such as reducing menopausal symptoms, increasing bone density, lowering blood cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. Soy food products are generally divided into unfermented and fermented categories. Wherein, fermented soy items include natto, tempeh, soy sauce and miso, whereas, unfermented products include soy cheese, soymilk, edamame, and matured and boiled soybeans.
Global Soy Food Market Trends:
Over the past few years, consumers have started shifting toward plant-based diets, on account of the rising awareness regarding the preservation of the environment, and protection of animals. This shift has led to an increase in the production of soy across the globe. For instance, in Africa, the cultivation of soybeans is being promoted to decrease the dependence upon imports. Besides, several authorities are conducting intensive R&D and framing appropriate policies to ensure that the improvements made in soybeans production technology can meet future demands. Moreover, a significant rise in investments is also driving the soy food industry. For example, in May 2019, the soy- and plant-based products manufacturer, Keystone Natural Holdings acquired WestSoy, the meat replacement business of the US-based food company Hain Celestial, to expand its portfolio of innovative products.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Dean Foods
- Earth’s Own Food Company
- Eden Foods
- Freedom Foods Group
- Harvest Innovations
- House Foods America Holding
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Miracle Soybean Food International Corp
- Cargill
- Nordic Soya Oy
- Victoria Group
- Hain Celestial
- Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd
Breakup by Product Type:
- Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)
- Soy Milk
- Soy Oil
- Tofu
- Others
Breakup by Category:
- Organic
- Conventional
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Dairy Alternatives
- Meat Alternatives
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Functional Foods
- Infant Nutrition
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
