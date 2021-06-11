Tilapia Market Research Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share and Industry Trends and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tilapia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global tilapia market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tilapia market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. Tilapia is a species of freshwater fish that belongs to the ‘Cichlidae’ family. This species of fish is mostly found in shallow streams, ponds, rivers, lakes and brackish water. It is considered an ideal fish for farming since it is extremely adaptable, grows quickly, requires a cost-effective vegetarian diet and can survive in poor-quality water or overcrowded conditions. It is characterized by a mild taste and is easy to prepare. It is relatively inexpensive and is rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, niacin, phosphorus, selenium, potassium, and fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6. Besides this, it contains lower concentrations of sodium, calories and total fat as compared to other processed meats and is associated with improving vision, heart health and joint strength.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tilapia-market/requestsample

Global Tilapia Market Trends:

Globalization and changing dietary patterns have led to the incorporation of seafood in the diet of the majority of the population, which is primarily driving the growth of the market. This, along with the growing health consciousness among consumers, has increased the demand for protein-rich seafood like tilapia. Additionally, owing to the increasing working population and their busy schedules, canned and frozen variants of tilapia are also gaining wide preference across the globe. These ready-to-cook food products save a significant amount of time and effort of the users. Apart from this, the expansion of the e-commerce industry is improving access to the product as the convenience associated with online shopping has impelled manufacturers and vendors to venture into the online retail sector. Improvements in genetic technology and selective breeding are the other major factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3otEZyM

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Farmed Vs Wild Capture:

Farmed

Wild Capture

Breakup by Species:

Nile Tilapia

Tilapias Nei

Blue Nile Tilapia

Mozambique Tilapia

Others

Breakup by Product:

Frozen Fillets

Whole Fish

Fresh Fillets

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Institutional

Retail

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

China

Indonesia

Egypt

Bangladesh

Philippines

Brazil

Thailand

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fertility-services-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/blister-packaging-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aluminum-die-casting-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pico-projectors-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/medical-tourism-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-pathology-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/construction-robots-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-coolant-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/heparin-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/inertial-navigation-system-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02