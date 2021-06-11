Online Corporate Meeting Services Market 2021-26: Global Growth, Key Players and Forecast Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Corporate Meeting Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global online corporate meeting services market size reached US$ 4.20 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.95 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Online corporate meeting services are a communication solution utilized to facilitate online meetings between an organization and employees. These services are available over the internet through video conferencing systems, voice sharing applications, and camera-embedded devices. They offer effective business communication through live meetings, presentations, training sessions, and conferences. These services are affordable and easily accessible to the employees, which contributes to a free and transparent interaction between all participants. Online meeting services enable easy connectivity with geographically dispersed teams, which improves the overall work productivity.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Trends:

The global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the implementation of lockdown and social distancing norms in numerous countries have influenced the everyday workings of most companies. As a result, organizations are trying to implement effective business communication solutions through various online applications, such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. This represents one of the major factors driving the global online corporate meeting services market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of globalization and the availability of high-speed internet have led to the emergence of virtual workspaces, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, small- and medium-sized organizations are relying on online services for daily operations, which provides various features like screen sharing, record meetings, and data sharing in an effective and secured manner. Furthermore, workspaces are incorporating cloud-based services to enhance the user experience, which is another factor contributing t o the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adobe

Avaya

Blue Jeans Network

Citrix Systems

AT&T Connect Support

Bridgit

Zoho

New Row

Vidyo

BT Conferencing

ClickMeeting

Communique Conferencing

EyeNetwork

Fuze/FuzeBox

Cisco WebEx

Breakup by Service Type:

Online Corporate VCS (Video Conferencing Services)

On-premises VCS Hosted VCS Managed VCS



Online Corporate WCS (Web Conferencing Services)

On-premises WCS Hosted WCS



Breakup by Meeting Type:

Small Size Meeting

Medium Size Meeting

Large Size Meeting

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

