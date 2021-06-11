Aerial Work Platform Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerial Work Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aerial work platform market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aerial work platform market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Aerial work platforms (AWPs) or mobile elevated work platforms (MEWP) are mechanical devices utilized for performing maintenance and construction activities through elevated platforms. These machines provide temporary access to unreachable areas for equipment at a greater height. AWPs offer a range of benefits, such as safe elevation, easy accessibility, and a vast lifting capacity. On account of these benefits, AWPs are used for building maintenance and painting activities while finding widespread industrial applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing need for AWPs in different industries is one of the major factors that are driving the global market. Currently, these machines are being extensively utilized in the mining, aerospace, construction, defense, and transport and logistics industries. Besides this, an expansion in the real estate sector and increasing investments in infrastructural developments across the globe are contributing to the market growth further. AWPs are increasingly being used in new construction projects and for performing maintenance activities in existing properties.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aichi Corporation (Toyota Industries Corporation)

Dinolift OY

Haulotte Group (Solem SA)

Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

JLG Industries (Oshkosh Corporation)

LGMG North America Inc.

Linamar Corporation

Manitou Group

MEC Aerial Work Platforms

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co Ltd

Breakup by Engine Type:

Electric

Fuel-powered

Breakup by Product Type:

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Truck/Crawler Mounted Lifts

Push Around Aerial Work Platforms

Spider Lifts

Others

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Retail, Storage and Warehouses

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

