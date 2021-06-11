Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Forecast 2021-26: Research, Key Player, Growth and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Advanced Driver Assistance systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global advanced driver assistance systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global advanced driver assistance systems market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is designed to help automate and improve the vehicles for a better and safer driving experience. It is equipped with cameras, sensors, radars and related software. In recent years, ADAS has gained traction as it enhances the security of the occupants, vehicles and pedestrians.

Market Trends:

Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the number of vehicles on roads, causing traffic congestions and increasing instances of road accidents worldwide. This has led to an escalated demand for ADAS systems to provide safety, efficiency and comfort to the driver. The rapid growth of the automotive industry is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, regulatory authorities of several countries, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States, are imposing stringent regulations to promote the use of automated vehicles and ADAS systems to reduce road fatalities. These initiatives have prompted individuals to opt for improved safety and security features in vehicles, thereby bolstering the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd (Hyundai Motor Group)

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye (Intel Corporation)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Breakup by Solution Type:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park Assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

Breakup by Component Type:

Processor

Sensors Radar Ultrasonic LiDAR Others

Software

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

