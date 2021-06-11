Pressure Sensor Market Forecast 2021-26: Key Players, Industry Growth, Research and Opportunity – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pressure Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pressure sensor market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pressure sensor market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A pressure sensor is an instrument used to sense the pressure applied on gases or liquids and convert it into a small electrical output signal. The sensor relies on different technologies to provide accurate results, including integrated strain gauges to detect strain, pressure-sensitive elements, cavities, and diaphragms for producing a variable capacitor. It finds extensive applications in steam systems, utilized as a level sensor in several industrial processes and can be integrated with consumer electronics like alarms, water level appliances, coffee machines, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing cases of coronavirus-affected patients globally are currently bolstering the need for pressure sensors in medical breathing apparatus to examine oxygen levels. Besides this, the emerging trend of automation in various manufacturing processes is accelerating the adoption of pressure sensors in robotics and industrial hydraulics. Moreover, the escalating demand for household electronics and home automation, which employ these sensors, is further contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing utilization of these sensors in electric vehicles (EVs) to monitor the pressure of gearboxes and oils is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the development of next-generation products is expected to expand the usage of pressure sensors for off-road construction, the Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and agricultural applications in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

ABB Ltd

All Sensors Corporation (Amphenol)

Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kistler Group

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Breakup by Product:

Absolute Pressure Sensors

Differential Pressure Sensors

Gauge Pressure Sensors

Breakup by Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Technology:

Piezoresistive

Electromagnetic

Capacitive

Resonant Solid-State

Optical

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

