June 2021 Report on GLOBAL Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Maran Gas Maritime
Excelerate Energy
Teekay LNG
BW Gas
Gazprom
Bumi Armada
FLEX LNG
EXMAR
Golar LNG
Hoegh LNG
By Type:
Floating Storage & Regasification Unit
Liquefied
gas carrier-FSRU
Others
By Application:
Industrial
Power Generation
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Floating Storage & Regasification Unit
1.2.2 Liquefied gas carrier-FSRU
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Industrial
1.3.2 Power Generation
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Analysis
5.1 China Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Analysis
8.1 India Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Maran Gas Maritime
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Maran Gas Maritime Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Maran Gas Maritime Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales by Region
11.2 Excelerate Energy
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Excelerate Energy Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Excelerate Energy Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales by Region
11.3 Teekay LNG
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Teekay LNG Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Teekay LNG Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales by Region
11.4 BW Gas
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 BW Gas Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 BW Gas Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Sales by Region
11.5 Gazprom
11.5.1 Business Overview
….contiued
