June 2021 Report on Global Rolling Stock Sub-system Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Rolling Stock Sub-system, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Rolling Stock Sub-system industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Tribo Rail
Astra Trading GmbH
Schaltbau Alte
DAN DRYER
HBL
Jointech Vehicle System Co., Ltd.
ABB
ATG AUTOTECHNIK GmbH
Jukova
Amsted Rail
Federal-Mogul Corporation
Knorr-Bremse
Johnson Controls
Dellner
HIFraser
Lucchini
Exide Technologies
Freedman Seating Co.
Fonderies de Brousseval et Montreuil（FBM）
Voith Turbo, Inc
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
GHH Radsatz
Evac GmbH
Taiyuan Heavy Industry
Hutchinson
Birley Manufacturing Limited
HüBNER GmbH & Co. KG
SIGMA
CRRC
Datong ABC Castings Company Limited
Akebono Brake Industry
Camira Fabrics Ltd.
Samsung
Interpipe Group
Grammar AG
ULTIMATE Europe
Toshiba Corporation
Wabtec Corporation
Magna International,
EnerSys
Icer Rail
DAKO-CZ
Qingdao Victall Railway Co., Ltd
Merak
Siemens
Frenoplast
Saft
Penn Machine Co
Farinia Group
By Type:
Brake systems
Brake discs
Wheel sets
Train HVAC
Train Engines / batteries / traction / power systems
Train Seating & interior
Train Gang ways
Train Toilets
Train Couplers
Train Digital displays & audio
Train Wifi
By Application:
Tram-trains
Regional Trains
High-speed Trains
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
