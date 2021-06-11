June 2021 Report on Global Rolling Stock Sub-system Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Rolling Stock Sub-system, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Rolling Stock Sub-system industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Tribo Rail

Astra Trading GmbH

Schaltbau Alte

DAN DRYER

HBL

Jointech Vehicle System Co., Ltd.

ABB

ATG AUTOTECHNIK GmbH

Jukova

Amsted Rail

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Knorr-Bremse

Johnson Controls

Dellner

HIFraser

Lucchini

Exide Technologies

Freedman Seating Co.

Fonderies de Brousseval et Montreuil（FBM）

Voith Turbo, Inc

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

GHH Radsatz

Evac GmbH

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

Hutchinson

Birley Manufacturing Limited

HüBNER GmbH & Co. KG

SIGMA

CRRC

Datong ABC Castings Company Limited

Akebono Brake Industry

Camira Fabrics Ltd.

Samsung

Interpipe Group

Grammar AG

ULTIMATE Europe

Toshiba Corporation

Wabtec Corporation

Magna International,

EnerSys

Icer Rail

DAKO-CZ

Qingdao Victall Railway Co., Ltd

Merak

Siemens

Frenoplast

Saft

Penn Machine Co

Farinia Group

By Type:

Brake systems

Brake discs

Wheel sets

Train HVAC

Train Engines / batteries / traction / power systems

Train Seating & interior

Train Gang ways

Train Toilets

Train Couplers

Train Digital displays & audio

Train Wifi

By Application:

Tram-trains

Regional Trains

High-speed Trains

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rolling Stock Sub-system Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Brake systems

1.2.2 Brake discs

1.2.3 Wheel sets

1.2.4 Train HVAC

1.2.5 Train Engines / batteries / traction / power systems

1.2.6 Train Seating & interior

1.2.7 Train Gang ways

1.2.8 Train Toilets

1.2.9 Train Couplers

1.2.10 Train Digital displays & audio

1.2.11 Train Wifi

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Tram-trains

1.3.2 Regional Trains

1.3.3 High-speed Trains

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment..…continued.

