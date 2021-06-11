Electric Wheelchair Market 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Forecast and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Wheelchair Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An electric wheelchair is utilized as a means of locomotion for non-ambulatory individuals. Also known as a motorized wheelchair, it is mainly driven by electrical power sources, such as sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries. It has a backrest, headrest, contoured foams, air-filled bladders and cushions made of gels to provide comfort. It also has a joystick or switches, which allow the users to control the acceleration and movements.

Market Trends

The increasing instances of neurological disorders, coupled with the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to orthopedic conditions, represents one of the key factors bolstering the electric wheelchair market growth. Apart from this, technological innovations, including voluntary movements like tongue and head movement, lower extremity control and breath actuation, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and rising hospitalization of individuals are anticipated to positively influence the demand for electric wheelchairs around the world.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot Inc.)

GF Health Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Karman Healthcare Inc.

LEVO AG (Dane Technologies Inc.)

MEYRA GmbH

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Permobil AB

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, age group, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Front Wheel Drive

Center Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Breakup by Age Group:

Pediatric

Adult

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home-Users

Sport Conditioning

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

