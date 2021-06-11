Antistatic Agents Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global antistatic agents market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Antistatic agents include chemical compounds that are added to polymers for reducing the static buildup on plastic material surfaces. They are widely classified into external agents that are sprayed or coated over plastic products, and internal agents that are mixed into the plastic matrix. Antistatic agents are mostly available in liquid, powder, pellets, and microbead forms and are used across diverse sectors, such as packaging, electronics, automotive, textile, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding automotive sector, coupled with the increasing use of antistatic agents in polymer-based automobile components to improve fuel-efficiency and operational life of the engine, is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for antistatic agents in the packaging industry for manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC)- and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based packaging products, is further catalyzing the market. Growing applications of antistatic agents in the consumer electronics sector to minimize the presence of static charge in polymer-based electronic parts are also augmenting the product demand on a global level. Additionally, the increasing inclination towards the liquid variants of antistatic agents based on their high spreadability and convenient usage is further driving the global market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Kao Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Polyone Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of form, product, polymer type. end use industry and geography.

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Pellets

Microbeads

Breakup by Product:

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Others

Breakup by Polymer Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

