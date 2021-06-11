Data Center Construction Market Report 2021: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global data center construction market reached a value of US$ 203.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Datacenter stands for designated archives that offer a physical or virtual infrastructure to store, process, organize, and disseminate data and critical files of an organization. They are distinctly designed distinctly and can be either internet-facing or enterprise data centers. The data centers comprise of the most significant network systems for performing daily tasks efficiently. They also constitute a large-centralized place with multiple IT systems and solutions or a small room with physical files and reports.

Market Trends

The rising adoption of data center servers across numerous industries for consistent data transfer from private servers to cloud-based solutions is currently driving the market growth. Data centers primarily store servers and other equipment, thereby enabling cloud service providers to house various cloud services and resources. Additionally, the extensive use of private and public cloud solutions is expected to grow in the coming years, which will propel the global market for data center construction. Moreover, the data transferring has significantly boosted across public cloud and other commercial facilities, such as network provider’s point of the current location and colocation sites. This has catalyzed the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), which utilizes data center servers to include endpoint devices, nearby devices, and intelligent gateway devices. In the coming years, the rising client-centric solutions, sophisticated security management, and numerous technological innovations will continue to drive the global market for data center construction.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AECOM ( NYSE: ACM )

) DPR construction Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc. ( NYSE: ETN )

) Fujitsu Limited ( TYO: 6702 )

) Holder Construction Company

Legrand SA ( EPA: LR )

) Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE ( EPA: SU )

) Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Vertiv Group Corporation. ( NYSE: VRT )

The report has segmented the market on the basis of construction type, data center type, tier standard, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Construction Type:

Electrical Construction UPS Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit) Generators Transfer Switches and Switchgears Others

Mechanical Construction Cooling Systems Racks Others



Breakup by Data Center Type:

Mid-Size Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Tier Standards:

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Breakup by Vertical:

Public Sector

Oil & Energy

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

