Agricultural Biologicals Market 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Agricultural Biologicals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global agricultural biologicals market reached a value of US$ 8.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected the to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Agricultural biologicals are obtained from organic matter, including insects, microorganisms, plant or animal extracts, that are effective for plant protection. They are blended in the soil to protect crops from weeds, pests, diseases and enhances their yield by increasing nutrient uptake. Additionally, agricultural biologicals help in residue and resistance management, restoring minerals, maintaining microbial and carbon levels, and improving the water-holding capacity of the soil. As a result, agricultural biologicals form an integral part of integrated pest management (IPM) in nurturing the balance between the biological, chemical and physical properties of the soil.

Market Trends

Rapid urbanization, along with the growing global population has led to the scarcity of arable land, thereby augmenting the demand for agro-based products. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the adverse impact of chemical-based fertilizers, coupled with increasing concerns towards soil health, environmental safety, and agricultural sustainability, are further catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, various governing authorities and non-profit organizations (NGOs) are encouraging the use of agricultural biologicals to support diversity in modern farming practices. Additionally, the increasing adoption of agriculture biologicals in both organic and conventional crop production systems is projected to augment the agricultural biologicals market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Agri Life

Agrinos Inc.

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited)

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Isagro (PI Industries)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Valagro

Valent U.S.A. LLC (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.)

The report has segmented the market on the type, source, mode of application, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Biopesticides

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

Breakup by Source:

Microbials

Macrobials

Biochemicals

Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Post-harvest

Breakup by Application:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseed and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

