Advanced Composites Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Price, Outlook and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Advanced Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global advanced composites market size grew at a CAGR of 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global advanced composites market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Automotive composites are made using high-performance fibers like carbon or glass and adhesive binders. They are applied on various automotive parts to offer enhanced properties compared to individual materials. They provide high strength, ease in manufacturing, and excellent energy-absorbing and dimensional stability. As a result, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide are replacing steel with automotive composites to improve the safety and fuel efficiency of vehicles.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Due to the rising air pollution, environmental agencies and governmental authorities of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to minimize carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from automobiles. Consequently, OEMs are relying on automotive composites to reduce the weight of vehicles and maintain their structural integrity. Moreover, the increasing traction of electric vehicles (EVs), along with the rising focus on redesigning existing vehicles, is driving the growth of the market. Apart from this, the key players are coming up with low-cost manufacturing methods for automotive composites, which is expected to impel the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc.,

oninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

TPI Composites Inc.

Toray Industries Inc..

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

Teijin Limited.

Hexion

SGL Carbon SE

3B-Fibreglass sprl

Owens Corning Corporation

Huntsman International, LLC

Solvay S.A.

Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.

Cristex Ltd, etc.

Breakup by Resin Type:

Advanced Thermosetting Composites

Advanced Thermoplastic Composites

Breakup by Type of Fiber:

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Hand Layup/Spray Layup

AFP and ATL

Filament Winding

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

RTM/VARTM

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace and Aviation

Automotive

Energy

Electronics

Marine

Others

Breakup by Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

