June 2021 Report on Global Medical Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2027

The Global market for Medical Equipment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Medical Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Medical Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
Dickinson and Company.
Medtronic plc
Baxter International Inc.
Becton
Ge Healthcare
Cardinal Health
St Jude Medical
Siemens AG
Cyberonics
Philips Healthcare
C R Bard Inc.
Therakos
Zimmer Holdings, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Johnson & Johnson Inc.
Covidien plc
Thoratec Corp
Biomet
Sorin SPA
By Type:
Patient Monitoring Equipment
ENT Equipment
Neurologic Equipment
Surgical Equipment
By Application:
Hospital
Medical Center
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Medical Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Patient Monitoring Equipment
1.2.2 ENT Equipment
1.2.3 Neurologic Equipment
1.2.4 Surgical Equipment
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Hospital
1.3.2 Medical Center
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Medical Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Medical Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Medical Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Medical Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Medical Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Medical Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Medical Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Medical Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Medical Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Medical Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Medical Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Medical Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Medical Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Medical Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Medical Equipment Market Analysis
3.1 United States Medical Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Medical Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Medical Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Medical Equipment Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Medical Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Medical Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Medical Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Medical Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Medical Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Medical Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Medical Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Medical Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Medical Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Medical Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Medical Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
…….Continued
