Pupillometer Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Pupillometer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global pupillometer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pupillometer market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Pupillometer is a portable, non-invasive and safe device used for qualitative assessment of the pupil. It is an optical scanner that stimulates and checks the response of the eyes in respect to the light. The response is captured as digital images, which are then analyzed to measure the human pupil diameter. Pupillometer offers a better understanding of cognitive processes, standard eye functionality of an individual and the overall brain activity during the treatment of a disease.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pupillometer-market/requestsample

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the key factors driving the global pupillometer market. The readings from pupillometer helps in designing specific physiological treatments for patients. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing automated pupillometers, which utilize computer-based infrared (IR) digital video to obtain objective pupillary size and reactivity measurements, which is fueling the market growth. Besides this, the integration with advanced features that enable the use pupillometers through mobile phones, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3eFOWpg

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Adaptica S.r.l., brightlamp Inc.

Essilor Instruments US

Haag-Streit Holding (Metall Zug)

Good-Lite Co., Konan Medical Inc.

Luneau Technology Group

NeurOptics Inc.

NIDEK CO. LTD.

Reichert Inc. (Ametek Inc.)

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions

US Ophthalmic.

Market Breakup by Mobility:

Table-top

Hand-held

Market Breakup by Type:

Video

Digital

Market Breakup by Application:

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Oncology

Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports :

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800