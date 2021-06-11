Hormone Replacement Therapy Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hormone replacement therapy market size market reached a value of US$ 8.16 Billion in 2020. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) refers to a type of treatment wherein low levels of hormones in the body are replenished. It helps in balancing the estrogen or progesterone levels in women nearing menopause. Apart from this, it is suitable for patients with a deficiency of growth hormone and elderly patients suffering from hypogonadism. As HRT is considered an efficacious treatment, patients now prefer it over herbal medicines or chemical drugs. This therapy is available in different forms, including gels, implants, skin and mouth patches, and injections. However, HRT may cause some side effects such as nausea, bloating, indigestion, headaches, and cramps.

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Trends:

One of the major growth-inducing factors of the market is the rising cases of hormonal imbalance disorders in the neonatal and geriatric populations around the globe. Moreover, the increasing cases of hypogonadism due to poor health and obesity among the geriatric population have created a high demand for HRT in developed regions like North America. Besides this, menopausal women are the leading population base propelling the market growth. A number of women are gaining awareness regarding HRT and its effective results, which has effectively increased its demand in most countries. Furthermore, the key players are introducing innovative drug delivery systems like new gel-based formulations, vaginal estrogen drugs, and estrogen patches. This, along with aggressive marketing, direct selling campaigns, and further investment by manufacturers, is anticipated to bolster the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly & Company

Roche

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Merck

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Route of Administration and Type of Disease.

Market Breakup by Product:

Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Other

Market Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

Market Breakup by Type of Disease:

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

