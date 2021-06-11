Proteinase K Market Forecast 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Opportunity – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Proteinase K Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global proteinase K market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global proteinase K market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Proteinase K refers to a serine alkaline protease that is extensively used in protein digest. It is also utilized in molecular biology to separate contamination from nuclear acid preparations. Moreover, as proteinase K helps in the elimination of endotoxins bound to cationic patients, such as lysozyme and ribonuclease A, determination of enzyme localization on membranes, and digestion of proteins from brain tissue samples, its demand is accelerating around the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/proteinase-k-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising utilization of proteinase K for nucleic acid purification, improved cloning efficiency and tissue digestion is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and the escalating adoption of proteinase K in diagnosing these diseases are also propelling the market growth. Additionally, proteinase K finds extensive usage in the treatment of paraffin-embedded sections of tissues during antibody labeling and isolation of mitochondria from hepatic cells. Moreover, it is also adopted during the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) distillation for a broad range of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) procedures. Besides this, the outbreak of COVID-19 is exponentially augmenting the market growth as proteinase K is working in the pre-treatment to detect the SARS-CoV-2 in samples collected without the need for RNA extraction, which is expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3mmgfHj

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.

American Laboratories

Amicogen Inc.

BBI Solutions

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Codexis Inc.

Dyadic International Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Ag)

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Neurology

Others

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Recombinant

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-remittance-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-15

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/data-monetization-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-15

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/d-dimer-testing-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-15

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-and-commercial-floor-scrubbers-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market-forecast-2020-25-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/in-vitro-diagnostics-packaging-market-forecast-2020-25-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-set-top-box-market-forecast-2020-25-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/chiral-chemicals-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-23

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/medical-injection-molding-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2021-04-23