Data Monetization Market 2021-26: Key Players, Analysis, Demand and Business Opportunity – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Monetization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data monetization market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global data monetization market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Data monetization is the process of identifying, utilizing, and marketing data to generate monetary value. It assists in raising profitability, reducing operating costs, improving customer experience and optimizing the use of data, extracting insights for the businesses, customers, and partners. Besides this, data monetization is also used to mitigate risks, create new growth opportunities and amplify the value of products and services.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Data monetization is utilized in various organizations for planning, improving collaborations and sharing data amongst internal and external stakeholders. It also plays an important job in selling services, minimizing churn and supporting customer care. Thus, the growing number of business organizations worldwide is primarily bolstering the product demand. Besides this, data monetization offers numerous commercial opportunities for business intelligence support, including mobile marketing. Moreover, the introduction of various advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data, have encouraged companies from various industry verticals to focus on data monetization. Additionally, the increasing enterprise data volume and the growing awareness about data monetization are anticipated to further propel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Method:

Data as a Service

Insight as a Service

Analytics-enabled Platform as a Service

Embedded Analytics

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

E-commerce and Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

