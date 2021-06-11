Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market 2021-2026: Research Key Players, Industry Growth and Forecast Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global military electro-optical and infrared systems market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global military electro-optical and infrared systems market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems are an essential part of military technology used during airborne, land-based, and naval targets and missions. The system consists of the visible spectrum and infrared sensors, which provide situational awareness during both day and night and in low light conditions. It also comprises optic sights, night vision systems, inspection systems, helmet-mounted displays, optronic devices, thermal imagers, designators, and laser ranger finders. These devices are usually placed on aircrafts and vehicles used at sea and can be hand-carried, which help identify targets, track moving targets and assess threats from a distance.

Market Trends:

The global military EO/IR systems market is primarily driven by the increasing territorial issues and border conflicts. This has resulted in the heightened emphasis on surveillance, target identification, and threat detection. Governments of various nations are extensively investing in incorporating and integrating advanced EO/IR systems with the existing military systems. They offer reliable information for crew protection in war conditions and provide enhanced thermal imaging capacities with improved target recognition. Furthermore, various R&D activities, such as the development of an indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) detectors that offer short-wave infrared (SWIR) without the need for an external cooling system, are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

Breakup by Platform:

Air-Based

Sea-Based

Land-Based

Breakup by System:

Targeting System

Electronic Support Measure (ESM) System

Imaging System Multispectral Imaging System Hyperspectral Imaging System



Breakup by Sensor Type:

Staring Sensor

Scanning Sensor

Breakup by Technology:

Cooled

Uncooled

Breakup by Wavelength:

Ultraviolet

Near Infrared

Short and Medium Wavelength Infrared

Long Wavelength Infrared

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

