Fructose Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fructose Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global fructose market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Fructose is a sweetener that is widely used as a preferred substitute for table sugar across the food and beverages sector. Naturally obtained from several fruits and tuberous vegetables, it can be extracted in both the crystalline and liquid forms via the process of hydrolyzation of starch to glucose. It is a dietary monosaccharide that is directly absorbed in the bloodstream during the digestion process. It is characterized by low-calorie content due to which it is increasingly used in the preparation of several baked goods to enrich their consistency, flavor, texture and aroma.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Fructose Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the food and beverages sector. There has been a rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners in the sector due to the increasing health consciousness among the masses and growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of consuming table sugar. Consequently, fructose is widely utilized as an essential ingredient in the preparation of various flavored yogurt, energy drinks, nutritional bars, confectionaries and juice concentrates. This is further supported by the shifting dietary preferences of the masses and their inflating disposable income levels. Furthermore, a considerable increase in the incidences of diabetes across the globe has impelled patients to replace fructose as an alternative to table sugar as it contains lower levels of Glycemic Index (GI), thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization and the easy availability of processed foods containing fructose across the online and offline retail channels.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Galam Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Tate & Lyle Plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

Fructose Syrups

Fructose Solids

Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

