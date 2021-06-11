Flexible Electronics Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flexible Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flexible electronics market reached a value of US$ 25.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2026. Flexible electronics, or flex circuits, refer to a group of electronic devices made from a bilayer of active electronic components and stretchable substrates, such as transparent conductive polyester film, plastic, polyimide, paper, flex glass, and metal foil. These devices are cost-effective, lightweight, and bendable and can be incorporated into several consumer and industrial products. Flex circuits commonly function as connectors in health tracking tools, smartphones, automotive sensors, and security tags.
Market Trends:
Significant growth in the consumer electronics sector is majorly driving the global flexible electronics market growth. Rapid technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence (AI), flexible sensors and in-mold electronics (IME) in smart wearable devices, are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, flexible electronics are being widely used in implantable biomedical devices to accurately analyze various biological parameters, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. The development of innovative variants of the flex circuit, like thin-film solar modules that are commonly used in solar power systems, is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3M
- E Ink Holdings
- Konica Minolta
- LG Group
- Multi-Fineline Electronix
- Panasonic
- Pragmatic Printing
- Samsung Group
Breakup by Application:
- Displays
- LCD Displays
- OLED Displays
- Thin-Film Photovoltaics (PV)
- CdTe
- CIGS
- a-Si
- Printed Sensors
- Biosensors
- Image sensors
- Touch Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Gas Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Batteries
- Thin-Film Batteries
- Curved Batteries
- Printed Batteries
- Others
- OLED Lighting
- Others
Breakup by Circuit Structure Type:
- Single-Sided Flexible Circuit
- Double-Sided Flexible Circuit
- Multilayer Flexible Circuit
- Sculptured Flexible Circuit
- Others
Breakup by Vertical:
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy & Power
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Military and Defense
- Aerospace
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
