Flexible Electronics Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flexible Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flexible electronics market reached a value of US$ 25.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2026. Flexible electronics, or flex circuits, refer to a group of electronic devices made from a bilayer of active electronic components and stretchable substrates, such as transparent conductive polyester film, plastic, polyimide, paper, flex glass, and metal foil. These devices are cost-effective, lightweight, and bendable and can be incorporated into several consumer and industrial products. Flex circuits commonly function as connectors in health tracking tools, smartphones, automotive sensors, and security tags.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the consumer electronics sector is majorly driving the global flexible electronics market growth. Rapid technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence (AI), flexible sensors and in-mold electronics (IME) in smart wearable devices, are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, flexible electronics are being widely used in implantable biomedical devices to accurately analyze various biological parameters, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. The development of innovative variants of the flex circuit, like thin-film solar modules that are commonly used in solar power systems, is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M

E Ink Holdings

Konica Minolta

LG Group

Multi-Fineline Electronix

Panasonic

Pragmatic Printing

Samsung Group

Breakup by Application:

Displays LCD Displays OLED Displays

Thin-Film Photovoltaics (PV) CdTe CIGS a-Si

Printed Sensors Biosensors Image sensors Touch Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Gas Sensors Humidity Sensors

Batteries Thin-Film Batteries Curved Batteries Printed Batteries Others

OLED Lighting

Others

Breakup by Circuit Structure Type:

Single-Sided Flexible Circuit

Double-Sided Flexible Circuit

Multilayer Flexible Circuit

Sculptured Flexible Circuit

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Automotive

Military and Defense

Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

