June 2021 Report on GLOBAL Cold Storage Equipment MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cold Storage Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cold Storage Equipment industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Total Logistic

Millard

Richmond

Hanson

Swire Cold Storage

Inland Cold Storage

TIPPMANN

Lennox International

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Nichirei

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

VersaCold

Frialsa Frigorificos

AmeriCold

Preferred

Freezer Services

MUK

Panasonic

Nordic Cold Storage

By Type:

Stores With Unit Coolers

Prefabricated Cold Stores

Others

By Application:

Food Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Commercial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cold Storage Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stores With Unit Coolers

1.2.2 Prefabricated Cold Stores

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food Industry

1.3.2 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Cold Storage Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Cold Storage Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cold Storage Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis

3.1 United States Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 China Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis

8.1 India Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Total Logistic

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Total Logistic Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Total Logistic Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.2 Millard

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Millard Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Millard Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.3 Richmond

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Richmond Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Richmond Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.4 Hanson

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Hanson Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Hanson Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.5 Swire Cold Storage

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Swire Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Swire Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.6 Inland Cold Storage

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Inland Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Inland Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.7 TIPPMANN

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 TIPPMANN Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 TIPPMANN Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.8 Lennox International

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Lennox International Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Lennox International Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.9 Cloverleaf Cold Storage

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.10 Nichirei

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Nichirei Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Nichirei Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.11 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region

11.12 VersaCold

11.12.1 Business Overview

….contiued

