June 2021 Report on GLOBAL Cold Storage Equipment MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cold Storage Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cold Storage Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Total Logistic
Millard
Richmond
Hanson
Swire Cold Storage
Inland Cold Storage
TIPPMANN
Lennox International
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Nichirei
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
VersaCold
Frialsa Frigorificos
AmeriCold
Preferred
Freezer Services
MUK
Panasonic
Nordic Cold Storage
By Type:
Stores With Unit Coolers
Prefabricated Cold Stores
Others
By Application:
Food Industry
Industrial Manufacturing
Commercial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Cold Storage Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Stores With Unit Coolers
1.2.2 Prefabricated Cold Stores
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food Industry
1.3.2 Industrial Manufacturing
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Cold Storage Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Cold Storage Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Cold Storage Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cold Storage Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis
3.1 United States Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Cold Storage Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis
5.1 China Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis
8.1 India Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Cold Storage Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Total Logistic
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Total Logistic Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Total Logistic Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.2 Millard
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Millard Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Millard Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.3 Richmond
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Richmond Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Richmond Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.4 Hanson
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Hanson Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Hanson Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.5 Swire Cold Storage
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Swire Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Swire Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.6 Inland Cold Storage
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Inland Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Inland Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.7 TIPPMANN
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 TIPPMANN Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 TIPPMANN Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.8 Lennox International
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Lennox International Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Lennox International Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.9 Cloverleaf Cold Storage
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.10 Nichirei
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Nichirei Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Nichirei Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.11 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Storage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Storage Equipment Sales by Region
11.12 VersaCold
11.12.1 Business Overview
….contiued
