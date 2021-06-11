Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian sports and fitness goods market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026. Participating in sports benefits the human body by improving its flexibility, muscle strength, and cardiovascular health. Since sports form an essential part of health and wellness, schools and colleges across India are encouraging students to adopt a healthy lifestyle by participating in various extracurricular activities and outdoor sports. In addition to this, the penetration of unconventional fitness activities like Zumba, aerobics, trekking, ice skating and kickboxing has further led a large section of the society, especially the young population, to incorporate these activities in their daily lives. Moreover, an increase in the number of gyms and fitness centers has also been witnessed, which has boosted the sales of sports and fitness goods across the country.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market Trends:

Long working hours with minimal physical movement have increased the prevalence of diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders and diabetes in India. Rising awareness among the masses regarding the risks posed by these lifestyle diseases and the benefits of a fitness routine has led them to actively participate in different sports as well as join gyms and health clubs. Apart from this, improving purchasing power of urban consumers have encouraged them to invest in their wellbeing. As a result, home gym stations are continually gaining popularity as they allow users to work out in the comfort of their own homes. Furthermore, rising public and private investments for infrastructure development is another major factor strengthening the growth of the market. For instance, housing societies are now providing free access to facilities like gyms, swimming pools, and courts to their residents, which is expected to impel the demand for sports and fitness goods.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cosco (India) Limited

Nivia Sports Private Limited (Freewill Sports Pvt. Ltd.)

Bhalla International – Vinex Sports

Sareen Sports Industries

Sansparelis Greenland Private Limited

Breakup by Product Type:

Balls

Fitness Goods

Adventure Sports

Golf Goods

Other Goods

Breakup by Fitness Goods:

Cardiovascular Training Goods

Strength Training Goods

Breakup by Cardiovascular Training Goods:

Treadmills

Stationary Bikes

Rowing Machines

Ellipticals

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Health Clubs/Gyms

Home Consumers

Hotels and Corporate Offices

Hospitals, Medical Centers and Public Institutions

Others

Regional Insights:

West and Central India

North India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

