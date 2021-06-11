Drill Pipe Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Drill Pipe Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global drill pipe market exhibited steady growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global drill pipe market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. A drill pipe refers to a thick-walled, tube-shaped conduit made up of alloy or other composite materials. It provides a linkage between the surface equipment and bottom hole assembly for drilling purposes. Drill pipes consist of threaded ends, which are classified as tool joints. It is often used for moving fluid into the drill point through an annulus. Drill pipe is also deployed for directional drilling and for providing a gradual transition from heavy drill collars to lightweight equivalents.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drill-pipe-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The rising demand for oil and gas supply from various industries is propelling the use of drill pipes on a global level. Furthermore, the growing number of oil and gas exploration activities have further propelled the market growth. Drill pipes are increasingly being used in the oil and gas sector for enduring tremendous stress, temperature, and load during drilling operations. Additionally, the rising expenditures in offshore exploration and production activities are also catalyzing the market for drill pipes. Several developments in the sector have led to the emergence of drill pipes with stronger tubular, higher-torque connections, and enhanced metallurgical properties. These advanced products exhibit greater efficiency and can withstand high concentrations of toxic substances, thereby aggravating the drill pipe market.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3yd88SW
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- DP Master
- Drill Pipe International LLC
- Hilong Group
- National Oilwell Varco
- Oil Country Tubular Limited
- Premier Drill Products
- RK Pipe & Supply LLC
- Superior Drilling Products Inc.
- Tejas Tubular Products Inc.
- Tenaris S.A.
- Texas Steel Conversion Inc.
- Vallourec S.A.
Breakup by Type:
- Standard Drill Pipes
- Heavy Weight Drill Pipes
- Drill Collars
Breakup by Material:
- Alloys
- Composites
Breakup by Grade:
- API Grade
- Proprietary Grade
Breakup by Application:
- Onshore
- Offshore
Breakup by Industry:
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Mining Industry
- Agriculture Industry
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hard-seltzer-market-2021-2026-global-industry-overview-sales-revenue-demand-and-forecast-2021-06-01-181971853
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sports-luggage-market-research-report-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flexible-electronics-market-outlook-2021-2026-size-share-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/military-electro-optical-and-infrared-systems-market-2021-2026-size-outlook-growth-rate-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-hand-sanitizer-market-report-2020-2025-size-share-outlook-key-players-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/italy-hand-sanitizer-market-2020-2025-industry-trends-outlook-key-players-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-aquafeed-market-2021-2026-outlook-share-size-growth-challenges-and-key-players-imarc-group-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-stylus-pen-market-2020-2025-share-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-stylus-pen-market-2020-2025-industry-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-electronic-toll-collection-market-2021-2026-share-growth-key-players-outlook-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01https://bisouv.com/