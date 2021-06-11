Drill Pipe Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Drill Pipe Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global drill pipe market exhibited steady growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global drill pipe market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. A drill pipe refers to a thick-walled, tube-shaped conduit made up of alloy or other composite materials. It provides a linkage between the surface equipment and bottom hole assembly for drilling purposes. Drill pipes consist of threaded ends, which are classified as tool joints. It is often used for moving fluid into the drill point through an annulus. Drill pipe is also deployed for directional drilling and for providing a gradual transition from heavy drill collars to lightweight equivalents.

Market Trends:

The rising demand for oil and gas supply from various industries is propelling the use of drill pipes on a global level. Furthermore, the growing number of oil and gas exploration activities have further propelled the market growth. Drill pipes are increasingly being used in the oil and gas sector for enduring tremendous stress, temperature, and load during drilling operations. Additionally, the rising expenditures in offshore exploration and production activities are also catalyzing the market for drill pipes. Several developments in the sector have led to the emergence of drill pipes with stronger tubular, higher-torque connections, and enhanced metallurgical properties. These advanced products exhibit greater efficiency and can withstand high concentrations of toxic substances, thereby aggravating the drill pipe market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

DP Master

Drill Pipe International LLC

Hilong Group

National Oilwell Varco

Oil Country Tubular Limited

Premier Drill Products

RK Pipe & Supply LLC

Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

Tenaris S.A.

Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

Vallourec S.A.

Breakup by Type:

Standard Drill Pipes

Heavy Weight Drill Pipes

Drill Collars

Breakup by Material:

Alloys

Composites

Breakup by Grade:

API Grade

Proprietary Grade

Breakup by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

