Paneer Market in India 2021: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity By 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Paneer Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the paneer market in India size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the paneer market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15% during 2021-2026. Paneer has been one of the most widely used dairy products in the Indian traditional cuisine since ages. It is a non-fermentative, non-renneted and non-melting type of cheese, obtained by acid and heat coagulation of milk.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Paneer is used in combination with other vegetables to prepare savoury dry-, semi dry-, and gravy delicacies. Apart from this, it also forms an important ingredient for various snacks, both salted and sweetened, such as pakoras (nuggets), and mishti and sandesh (a popular Bengali sweets). The major factor which has sustained its significance in the Indian culinary tradition is the presence of essential nutrition elements, such as dietary fibre, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D, vitamin B, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. As a result of this, paneer aids in keeping several diseases at bay, while helping in maintaininga healthy body.

Considering the ever-growing demand for paneer in the Indian subcontinent, manufacturers are creating different varieties of paneer, varying in milk composition, ingredients, texture, etc. Therefore, a wide array of products, such as skim milk paneer, filled paneer, protein-enriched filled paneer, fibre enriched low-fat paneer, spiced paneer, masala paneer, vegetable impregnated paneer, etc. are available at retail stores and supermarkets across the region.

The report has examined the Indian Paneer Market in 15 major states:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

