Indian Ammonia Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Ammonia Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the ammonia market in India reached a consumption volume of 15.4 Million Tons in 2020. Ammonia (NH 3 ) is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen that exists as a colorless gas with a distinct odor. It is produced in the soil from the decomposition of organic matter, such as plants, animals and animal wastes and in humans during the break down of proteins in the body. It is widely used as a key component for manufacturing numerous products, such as ammonium nitrate fertilizers, that are extensively utilized for improving farm yield and promoting plant growth. Additionally, it is employed in the production of numerous pharmaceutical and cleaning products that are used across the commercial and residential segments.

Indian Ammonia Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing utilization of ammonia in fertilizer production in India. Ammonia is a vital source of nitrogen that is crucial for healthy plant and crop growth. The usage of fertilizers improves the nutrient content of the soil by fortifying it with zinc and boron. This, coupled with significant growth in the Indian agricultural sector and the growing demand for food due to the increasing population, is providing a thrust to the market growth. In addition to this, the Government of India is undertaking numerous initiatives to promote the use of ammonia-based agricultural products. It is also providing subsidies to farmers and investing in the expansion of the agricultural sector, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the compound is widely used in the textile industry for manufacturing synthetic fibers, sourcing cotton and silk, and dyeing a variety of fabrics. The strong growth of the textile industry in India is, therefore, acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, ammonia is also employed for multiple refrigerant applications, such as cold storage, food preservation and beverage production. The growing application of the compound in the mining and explosives industry is also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key player. Some of these players include Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited and Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited.

Breakup by Physical Form:

Anhydrous Ammonia

Aqueous Ammonia

On the basis of the physical form, the market has been bifurcated into anhydrous and aqueous ammonia.

Breakup by End-Use:

Urea

Ammonium Phosphate Fertilizers

Industrial

Others

Based on the end use, the market has been divided into urea, ammonium phosphate fertilizers, industrial and others.

Breakup by States:

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Others

On the geographical front, the market is classified into Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and others.

