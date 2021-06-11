Kitchen Towel Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kitchen Towel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global kitchen towel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global kitchen towel market to reach a value of US$ 20.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during 2021-2026. A kitchen towel is a multi-functional product which is used for a wide range of purposes including drying hands and cleaning knives, dishes, cutting boards and other kitchen items. It is generally manufactured using cotton and assists in drawing out and absorbing moisture through direct contact and can withstanding repeated washing and usage. Apart from this, it is also used for holding hot bowls, plates and dishes while serving.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kitchen-towel-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

On account of the rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the improving standards of living, consumers across the globe are spending on home care products like kitchen towels, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing a vast range of hand-knitted and crochet towels for aesthetic purposes. They are also developing kitchen towels by employing advanced technologies like Through Air Dried (TAD) that offers more absorbent and softer kitchen towels when compared with towels that are produced using the traditional Light Dry Crepe (LDC) technology. Additionally, as origami non-woven kitchen towels are very efficient in cleaning wet surfaces and can be washed easily, they are gaining immense popularity among consumers.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kitchen-towel-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Koch Industries, Inc.

Procter and Gamble Corporation

Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US)

Accrol Group Holdings Plc

Aldar Tissues Ltd.

Renova FPA SA

Rodriquez Pty. Ltd

Towel Depot, Inc.

WEPA Professional GmbH

Breakup by Product Type:

Cloth-Based

Paper-Based

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also Read: