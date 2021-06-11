GCC Electric Motor Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the electric motor market in GCC exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC electric motor market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026. Electric motors are electro-mechanical devices that convert electric energy into mechanical energy and work primarily on the principle of electromagnetic induction. As they offer advantages like easy maintenance, low energy consumption, longer operating life and a high tolerance for fluctuating voltages, electric motors are widely utilized in fans, pumps, etc. In comparison with fossil fuel engines, the initial cost of electric motors with an equal output horsepower rating is considerably lower. Owing to these properties, electric motors find myriad applications in the oil industry in GCC countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Oman. Rising global demand for petroleum products is providing a thrust to the oil industry in the region which is augmenting the uptake of electric motors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

On account of increasing concerns about the negative impact of climate change and rising pollution levels in metropolitan cities, the governments of the GCC countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. For instance, the governing authorities in Dubai have exempted toll charges on electric vehicles and have introduced the Dubai Mobility Initiative in which they are offering free electric vehicle charging stations at DEWA’s Green Charger. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include expansion of the industrial sector, establishment of special economic zones (SEZ) and upcoming infrastructure projects in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Siemens, WEG Industries, NIDEC Corporation, and TECO Middle East Electrical and Machinery Co. Ltd.

Based on efficiencies , the market has been segregated as standard, high, premium and super premium efficiency electric motors. Currently, high efficiency electric motors dominate the market, holding the largest share.

, the market has been segregated as standard, high, premium and super premium efficiency electric motors. Currently, high efficiency electric motors dominate the market, holding the largest share. On the basis of end-uses , the market has been classified into HVAC; mining; oil and gas; water and utilities; food, beverage and tobacco; and others. Currently, the HVAC segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.

, the market has been classified into HVAC; mining; oil and gas; water and utilities; food, beverage and tobacco; and others. Currently, the HVAC segment accounts for the majority of the total market share. The GCC electric motor market has also been bifurcated on the basis of applications which include pumps and fans, and compressors. Presently, pumps and fans represent the largest application segment of electric motors.

which include pumps and fans, and compressors. Presently, pumps and fans represent the largest application segment of electric motors. Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. Amongst these, Saudi Arabia is the leading market, accounting for the dominant share.

